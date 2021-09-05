AJK Assembly pays tribute to Syed Ali Geelani

MUZAFFARABAD: A special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was held here Saturday to pay homage to the former chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference and great leader of Kashmir liberation movement Syed Ali Geelani.

AJK Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Anwarul Haq presided over the session.

Addressing the House, Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi paid glowing tribute to Syed Ali Gillani and said that he had devoted his whole life for the supreme cause of Kashmir liberation.

He thanked the government of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan for observing one day mourning on the sad demise of a great freedom leader. He said late Syed Ali Geelani was an icon of the Kashmir liberation movement and also thanked the opposition and expressed his government’s resolve to continue the liberation movement till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

He said that the government and the opposition are at the same page on the Kashmir issue and will collectively move to expose the Indian forces’ atrocities at international level.

He said Imran Khan has effectively projected the Kashmir issue at international level, which is a great source of strength for the people struggling for their right to self-determination.