Lahore mas wrestling teams reach Vehari

LAHORE: The Lahore men and women teams have reached Vehari to take part in the 3rd Punjab Mas-wrestling Championship, which starts from Sunday (today).

The competition will be held in men's 60, 65, 70, 75, 80, 90, 105, 125 and 125 plus weight categories. Women weight categories are 55, 65, 75, 85 and 85 plus kgs.

Aqsa Muhammad Hussain was selected for 55 kg weight category, Iman Maqbool in 65 kg, Zoiya Latif in 75 kg, Naz in 85 kg and Amna Khan in 85-plus kg.

Muhammad Ali has been selected in 60 kg, Ali Khan in 65 kg, Wasim Akram in 70 kg, Shahbaz and Haris in 75 kg, Muhammad Usman in 80 kg, Muhammad Zubair in 90 kg, Haseeb Akhtar in 105kg, Umair Khan in 125kg, and Muhammad Aun in 125kg.

The reserve players are Shahzadi Naz, Laraib Kaiynat, Abdul Sohail, Usman Aqeel Butt and Rehan Khan.