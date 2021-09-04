Parbat reaches Indus Pharma National Tennis final

KARACHI: Parbat Kumar reached the final of men’s singles at 8th Indus Pharma National Tennis Championship at Karachi Club here on Friday.

Parbat overpowered Hasheesh Kumar 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 in the semi-final.

In Juniors 18 singles semi-finals, Hasheesh Kumar beat Bilal Asim 6-1, 6-4 and Mahatir Mohammad defeated Abdul Hannan 6-2, 6-2.

In under-16 singles semi-finals, Asad Zaman beat Ibrahim Noman 6-1, 6-2.

In under-14 singles semi-finals, Asad Zaman won against Shehryar Anees 4-1, 5-4 and Samer Zaman overpowered Aisam Malik 4-0, 2-4, 4-0.

In under-14 doubles semi-finals, Dhuraf and Muneer defeated Kamil and Taimoor 4-2, 4-2.

In 35 plus doubles semi-finals, Asad and Khalid thrashed Nomi and Rafi 8-3 and Anil and Bilal beat Ali and Shamel 8-5.