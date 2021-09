Zubair, Hasheesh, Parbat reach Indus Pharma National Tennis semis

KARACHI: Zubair Raja, Hasheesh Kumar, and Parbat Kumar moved into men’s singles semi-finals at 8th Indus Pharma National Tennis Championship at Karachi Club on Thursday.

In the quarter-finals, Zubair overpowered Mahatir Mohammad 6-4, 4-6, 10-6, Hasheesh won against Ashar Mir 6-2, 2-6, 10-7, and Parbat beat Ibrahim Iltifat 7-2, 7-1.

In Juniors 18 singles quarter-finals, Bilal Asim beat Baqir Ali 6-2, 6-4, Abdul Hannan overpowered Ashar 7-5, 6-7, 6-4, Mahatir defeated Kashan Tariq 6-1, 6-2.

In under-14 singles quarter-finals, Asad Zaman thrashed Dhuraf Das 4-1, 4-1, Bilal Asim smashed Sheryar Anees 6-0, 6-0, and Ibrahim Noman got a walkover against Ahsan Ahmed.

In men’s doubles quarter-finals, Asad and Khalid beat Anil and Bilal 9-7, Farhan and Saad defeated Rizwan and Nasir 8-5, and Nomi and Nameer thrashed Zubair and Fahad 8-1.