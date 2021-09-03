Commissioner told to ensure sale of milk at official rate

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the Karachi commissioner to ensure that milk was being sold at the rate fixed by the government. The high court also directed the Sindh Food Authority to check the quality of milk.

The direction came on an application seeking the implementation of court orders with regard to the sale of milk at the government notified rate. Petitioner Imran Shahzad had submitted in the application that the SHC had disposed of petitions with regard to fixation of milk price in March 2018, following a settlement that was reached with the consent of all the stakeholders, according to which milk was to be sold at Rs94 per litre in the city.

He had maintained that the high court had directed the commissioner to issue a notification with regard to the milk price and ensure that milk was sold in the markets as per its notified price agreed by the stakeholders.

The petitioner had submitted that the SHC had ordered the Karachi commissioner to ensure that the quality of milk was checked at every stage of its supply from the dairy farms to the wholesalers and retailers and in case of any violation of the quality standards, the commissioner was directed to take legal action against those responsible for the violations.

Shahzad had informed the SHC that in spite of the court order, milk was being sold in the city at an increased rate of Rs120 per litre and above but the commissioner was not taking action against milk sellers for selling the commodity at higher rates. A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro observed that although none was present on behalf of the petitioner but as it was a public interest petition, the relevant stakeholders shall appear before court on the next date of hearing.

The bench observed that citizens were compelled to buy tetra pack milk due to sale of substandard and adulterated milk in the city. The headquarters assistant commissioner appearing on behalf of the Karachi commissioner assured the court that it would be ensured that milk was sold at the rate fixed by the government.

A counsel for the Sindh Food Authority also assured the high court that the quality of milk would be checked at different retail shops in the city. The SHC directed the commissioner and food authority to ensure that milk was being sold at the rate fixed by the government and it was of good quality. The SHC directed law officers to submit a compliance report on September 21.