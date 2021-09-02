20,000 saplings planted in Lower Dir, says official

TIMERGARA: Following directives from provincial government, Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department (LG&RDD) in Lower Dir district has planted more than 20000 saplings in seven tehsils of the district during the current monsoon plantation drive.

Talking to The News at his office, Assistant Director (AD) LG&RDD Dir Lower Muhammad Mamoon Nawaz Marwat said that more than 20000 saplings of pines, Deodar and other spices were planted by all 198 village and neighborhood councils all over the district, especially in hilly areas.

Muhammad Mamoon Nawaz said that a total of 546 janitors have been appointed on daily wage basis for four months in 188 village councils in Lower Dir district who were busy in cleanliness drive in the light of the provincial government’s orders.

He added that officials of all village councils were in close coordination with the district administration while raising awareness among the masses regarding vaccination against Covid-19 by making announcements through masajid loud speakers and during religious sermons by prayer leaders, he said.