KP to launch 2nd shift in schools from today: Process to start in 16 districts under first phase

PESHAWAR: Second shift at schools will be launched in the entire province from today (September 1).

Under this programme, the primary schools will be given the status of the middle, the middle ones that of high, and the high will be upgraded to higher secondary schools.

In the first phase, the second shift programme will start in 120 schools in 16 districts of KP. These include 76 boys and 44 girls schools.

Among the 76 boys schools, 48 are the primary that will be upgraded to the middle, and 20 are the middle schools that will be upgraded to high school.

Out of 44 girls schools, 28 will be upgraded from primary to the middle, and 16 from middle to high.

The 2nd shift programme aims to reduce the dropout rate and balance the number of students in the overcrowded schools by bifurcating the number into the evening and the morning shift.

Under the double shift programme, over 700 job opportunities will be created in 120 schools of 16 districts of 2nd shift (Phase 1).

Under the 2nd shift programme, four teachers in the primary school with one naib qasid (peon), and seven teachers in the middle school, with one clerk and one naib qasid, will be recruited.

The existing teachers can also avail themselves of the opportunity to teach in the 2nd shift.

The province has 1.8 million out-of-school children. There is a plan to enrol 800,000 children. Double shift Phase- 2 will be launched soon. In addition, 10th and 12th grades exam results will be announced on September 15