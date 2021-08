LAHORE: The training camp of 25 players of Punjab’s two teams will commence on Tuesday (today) at the National Hockey Stadium for the First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship scheduled to start from September 7.

The SBP selection committee conducted the trials of players of Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Rawalpindi on Monday, the third day of trials. There were 13 players from Multan, 10 from DG Khan and five from Bahawalpur in the trials.