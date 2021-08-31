Two die in accident

MANSEHRA: Two people including a woman were killed and another seven sustained critical injuries when two vehicles collided head-on in the Ichrian area.

A pickup vehicle which was on its way to Mansehra from Battagram rammed into a car coming from the opposite direction while allegedly speeding at the Hazara Expressway.

The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital Shinkiari where doctors preannounced Mohammad Waqas, a resident of Nawazabad area, and Naseebzara Bibi, of Battagram, dead and referred others to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad.

AJK lawmaker visits Mansehra: Meanwhile, member Legislative Council of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Majid Khan, received a warm welcome on his arrival here for the first time after taking the oath of the ministry. Speaking at the reception hosted by his supporters from Garhi Habibullah, Mansehra and Shinkiari, he said that the PTI government would work for the welfare of people. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir issue on international forums and time is not far when this longstanding issue would be settled in accordance with wishes of people,” he said.