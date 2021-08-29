Dr Azra seeks Italian cooperation to train surgeons

Sindh Health and Population Welfare Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has asked the Italian government to assist Sindh in training of vascular surgeons as well as in areas of medicine, oncology, paediatrics and intensive care.

Talking to Italian Consul General Danilo Giurdanella in a recent meeting, Dr Azra said Italy and the Sindh government could collaborate in these sub-specialties of medicine.

The health minister stated that there was need for an increased number of vascular surgeons who could be trained and then sent back to their localities in order to have a higher standard of vascular surgery across the province.

She told the Italian consul general that thalassaemia was a major concern in Pakistan and the provincial health department was looking for expanding operations to increase awareness regarding the blood disorder through telehealth.

Medication for the treatment of thalassaemia was extremely expensive and partnering with Italian pharmaceutical companies for local manufacturing of medicines could help reduce this cost, she said.