Indus Pharma National Tennis C’ship from today

KARACHI: The 8th edition of Indus Pharma National Tennis Championship for Seniors and Juniors will commence at Karachi Club from Saturday (today).

The organisers have received more than 200 entries in various events from all over the country. Karachi’s Hasheesh Kumar is top seed in juniors 18 singles. Abdul Hannan from Lahore is top seed in under-16 singles, Asad Zaman from Lahore is top seed in under-14 singles, Samer Zaman from Karachi is top seed in under-12 singles, and Abdur Rehman from Lahore is top seed in under-10 singles.