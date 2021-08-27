Zonal heads, SDPOs to hear public complaints

Islamabad : Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad Afzaal Ahmed Kausar on Thursday said that the zonal officers to be present in the office and listen to the complainants from 4 to 5 p.m. daily.

“All the Zonal SPs and SDPOs to sit in one of the police stations of their zone to hear public complaints against police,” he added. He said while the Station House Officers (SHOs) to be present in the police stations from 3 to 5 p.m. daily to entertain the crime victims and other complainants. All these measures are being taken following the orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman to lessen the public miseries and to provide them speedy justice, he said.