87 arrested in Peshawar for SOPs violation, overcharging

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Wednesday arrested 87 shopkeepers on the charges of over-pricing and violation of the Covid-19 precautionary measures.

The officials visited Hayatabad, University Road, Tehkal, Ring Road, Grand Trunk Road, Dilazak Road, Charsadda Road and interior city to check the food items prices and ensure the implementation of the Covid-19 SOPs.

The officials arrested 87 shopkeepers for not displaying official rate-lists or selling daily use items at inflated prices. Some of the shopkeepers were not observing the corona SOPs. Meanwhile, the Hotel and Restaurant Association’s office-bearer held a meeting with the commissioner Peshawar on the problems being faced by the traders and assured their cooperation in the fight against Covid-19 and polythene bags. The association led by its president Habibullah Zahid said that traders would follow the directives of the provincial government.