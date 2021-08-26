Peshawar continues to witness hot weather

PESHAWAR: The provincial metropolis continued to witness very hot weather on the second consecutive day on Wednesday that affected the daily routine and especially hit the school going students hard.

The city was experiencing tough weather but a light shower some three days back had brought the mercury level down to some extent but the relief proved to be short-lived for the citizens.

The intense heat and humidity revisited the city again on Tuesday which continued on Wednesday. It led to a rise in the mercury level and multiplied the people’s difficulties.

The students suffered a lot, especially those enrolled in schools as the educational institutions remained open in Peshawar and other parts of the KP despite hot weather and rising coronavirus cases.

The loadshedding and frequent power outages have increased the miseries of the people, particularly the students studying in schools.

The parents demanded the government to direct the education departments to decrease the school timing hours keeping in the interest of students.

There were reports of the increase in the price of the ice due to a rise in its demand because of harsh weather. People complained that the ice block had become dearer by Rs600.