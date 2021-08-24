Traffic police distribute saplings in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The traffic police here on Monday distributed saplings among the people to help fight environmental pollution.

Chief Traffic Police Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat distributed plants outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly building. The people and passerby appreciated the traffic police for the pleasant activity, saying this was the first time that instead of imposing fines on drivers, the traffic police handed over saplings to them. The officials said they had awarded certificates and prizes to deserving poor drivers, who were the lone bread earners of their families. The people also appreciated a traffic police officer Asif Raza seen in a social media video giving cash to a young student driving a rickshaw to support his ailing parents.