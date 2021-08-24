12 teams to compete in CM Punjab 5-a-Side Women Hockey

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has announced that Sports Board Punjab is going to organise the First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium from September 7-12.

He said this while addressing an online meeting of all Divisional Sports Officers at National Hockey Stadium here on Monday. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, General Manager Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Women Wing Tanzeela Amir Cheema, and Deputy Director Chand Perveen also attended the meeting.

Adnan Arshad said as many as 12 under-25 teams will participate in the tournament being organised as part of 2023 Oman Women Hockey World Cup preparations. “Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will field two teams each in the tournament while Balochistan, Islamabad, Army, HEC, WAPDA and Railways will send one team each,” he added.