Peshawar Revival Plan: Big anti-encroachment operation planned;

ADC Gul Bano named focal person

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: A meeting here on Monday decided to launch a massive anti-encroachment operation in the provincial capital for the implementation of the Peshawar Revival Plan.

Peshawar Division Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud chaired the meeting which was attended by member provincial assembly Ayesha Bano and relevant officials. The commissioner was briefed on the steps taken for the Peshawar Revival Plan. The meeting decided that a grand anti-encroachment operation would be launched simultaneously by all the relevant departments. Additional Deputy Commissioner Gul Bano was designated as the focal person while the Revenue Department directed to conduct a survey for identifying the encroached public properties in Peshawar and submit the report within a week.

Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), town administrations and district administration were directed to continue the operation in areas where the encroached properties had already been identified.

The meeting was told that PDA has already removed billboards from the University Road and those from private properties would be removed as well. Directives were also issued to start removing the encroachment from the railway track from Cantonment Railway Station to Kharkhano Market and seven other points on the University Road. The meeting decided that after clearing the Railway track it could be reopened for tourists visiting Landikotal.

The commissioner directed the officials to work with enthusiasm for the implementation of the Peshawar Revival Plan. He stressed the need of coordinated efforts to ensure the revival of the old glory of the historic city.