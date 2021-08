LAHORE: The first Five-A-Side Women’s Championship under the auspices of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will be played at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, from September 7 to 10.

The event will feature five regional and four departmental teams: Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Army, WAPDA, Railways and Higher Education Commission.

Women hockey players, under the age of 25 by January 1, 2021, will be able to participate in the event.