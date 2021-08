LAHORE: The first Five-A-Side Women’s Championship under the auspices of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will be played at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, from September 7 to 10.

The event will feature five regional and four departmental teams: Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Army, WAPDA, Railways and Higher Education Commission.

Women hockey players, under the age of 25 by January 1, 2021, will be able to participate in the event. Each squad will have nine players.