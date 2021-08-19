IIU engineering programme re-accredited

Islamabad:The Department of Electrical Engineering (DEE), Faculty of Engineering and Technology of International Islamic University (IIU), has been granted Re-Accreditation of BS Mechanical Engineering programme.

According to details, the accreditation has been granted for one year under the Washington Accord Outcome Based Education System (Level II) i.e. Intake Batch 2017. The Washington Accord is an international accreditation agreement for professional engineering academic degrees between the bodies responsible for accreditation in its signatory countries.

The re-accreditation has been conveyed by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) through a letter to the IIU rector. The IIU leadership has lauded the achievement of Department of Electrical Engineering and felicitated its faculty and management. IIU Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai said that the university is committed to meet the international standards and provision of the best learning facilities is university’s top priority. IIU President Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi said it was a matter of immense pleasure as the university had achieved another milestone.