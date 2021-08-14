PTI leader passes away

NOWSHERA: Provincial leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Haji Hussain Ahmad Khattak, died of coronavirus at a private hospital in Islamabad on Thursday.He was 65.The deceased had contracted the viral disease some two months ago and he had been under treatment at various hospitals since then.

Besides Member National Assembly Imran Khattak, Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise Mian Khaliqur Rahman and others, a large number of local people, politicians attended his funeral prayer.

The deceased was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Jalozai.

Haji Hussain Khattak remained a nazim of Jalozai Union Council, district council member and member of chief minister’s monitoring cell.He was a brave and poor-friendly person and always used to help the needy people.