Wed Aug 11, 2021
OCC
Our crime correspondent
August 11, 2021

Seminary student commits suicide

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
August 11, 2021

Islamabad: A 13-year-old student committed suicide in a ‘Madrasa’(seminary) in mysterious circumstance. The police have taken the body into custody from the bathroom of the ‘Madrasa’ and shifted to hospital, police said.

The Sihala Police have taken the body into their custody and shifted to hospital for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

