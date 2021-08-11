Seminary student commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: A 13-year-old student committed suicide in a ‘Madrasa’(seminary) in mysterious circumstance. The police have taken the body into custody from the bathroom of the ‘Madrasa’ and shifted to hospital, police said.
The Sihala Police have taken the body into their custody and shifted to hospital for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.