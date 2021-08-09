Two policemen martyred, 21 injured in Quetta bombings

QUETTA: Two policemen were martyred and 21 others were injured in two different explosions in different parts of the city on Sunday.

In the first attack, two policemen of Balochistan Constabulary embraced martyrdom, while 13 other policemen were left injured when an improvised explosive device went off near their van on Sunday evening, said DIG Quetta Azhar Akram. The deceased police officials were identified as Ali Akbar and Niaz Ahmad, he confirmed.

Police said the explosion took place at the Zarghoon Road, near the city’s University Chowk, adding that explosives were planted on a motorcycle. According to the bomb disposal squad, four kilogrammes of explosives were used in the blast. The Baloch sub-nationalist outfit, BLA, claimed responsibility for the attack.

In another incident, a grenade was thrown on the Saryab Road near a vendor selling national flags and buntings ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, injuring seven people. Pakistan flags are in high demand to decorate official and residential buildings, markets, houses and vehicles as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

An emergency was imposed in the Sandeman Hospital and Civil Hospitals where all the casualties and fatalities following the two explosions were taken, Deputy Inspector General Quetta Azhar Akram said, adding that the windows of nearby buildings were shattered due to the first explosion. The DIG Quetta, Azhar Akram, added that according to the initial investigation, the blast was carried out by a timed device. “The policemen were on duty when the explosion occurred, leading to the martyrdom of two,” said the DIG Quetta.

The police official added that the police had already received a threat related to the impending attack, adding that the forces are on high alert.

The Governor, CM Balochistan and Home Minister strongly slammed the attack on the police, pledging to quickly bring the culprits to book. Langove termed the terrorist attacks a conspiracy against the country and the province.

The last few months have seen a surge in the terrorist attacks across different places in the country, especially Balochistan and KP, claiming several lives, while a number of terrorists were also killed in counter insurgency operations by the security forces.