IGP orders insurance payment to deceased cops’ families

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has taken notice of the pending insurance claims of the officials who were martyred or had died of natural or other causes, ordering his subordinates to take effective measures for releasing the insurance money to the deceased cops’ families.

The provincial police chief ordered his subordinates through a letter that was addressed to the additional IGPs of Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur, all the DIGs, SSPs and SPs in Sindh, and all the assistant IGPs in the Central Police Office.

“It is submitted that payment of assured amount of such Shaheed, deceased police officers and officials who embraced Shahadat and died after 30th June, 2018, including retired police personnel who died before attaining the age of 65 years, was stopped due to non-revision of agreement between the Sindh government and the State Life Corporation of Pakistan,” reads the letter.

“As a result, families of such Shaheed and deceased police personnel had to suffer, and a backlog of these cases emerged with the State Life Corporation as well as in the districts and units concerned of the Sindh police.

“It is further submitted that the Government of Sindh and the State Life Corporation of Pakistan have now signed a fresh agreement, and in this regard, the finance department, Government of Sindh issued a notification dated June 7, 2021, indicating enhanced existing amount of group insurance.”

The original amount for the Shaheed and other deceased police officials of different basic pay scales (BPS) before July 1, 2020 and the revised and enhanced rates from July 1, 2020 onwards are as follows:

For BPS-1 to BPS-4, the amount has been increased from Rs300,000 to Rs375,000; for BPS-5 to BPS-10, from Rs350,000 to Rs437,000; for BPS-11 to BPS-15, from Rs600,000 to Rs750,000; for BPS-16, from Rs900,000 to Rs1,125,000; for BPS-17, from Rs1,200,000 to Rs1,500,000; for BPS-18, from Rs1,750,000 to Rs2,187,000; for BPS-19, from Rs2,100,000 to Rs2,625,000; for BPS-20 and above, from Rs2,500,000 to Rs3,125,000.

“In view of the above, I am directed to request that details of pending cases of Shaheed and deceased officials died before and after July 1, 2018, separately, including police personnel died after retirement before attaining the age of 65 years, may please be furnished to this office by August 10, 2021, positively, as per proforma.”

The details sought are as follows: rank and name of Shaheed and other deceased, district and unit, date of Shahadat or death, died during service or after retirement (till attaining the age of 65 years), date of furnishing case to State Life, yet to be processed, sent to State Life and remarks. “The matter may please be assigned ‘Most Urgent’.”