Prices of daily commodities increased

Rawalpindi : The local administration, Rawalpindi has increased the prices of all daily used items like; milk, yogurt, mutton, beef, pulses, rice, etc in the open market. The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi has issued a notification to increase the rates of all eatable items here on Thursday.

According to notification no. IPWM/RWP/42/246 issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi has increased the prices of mutton by Rs200 per kg and has fixed the price of one-kg mutton Rs1000 against Rs800. The price of one-kg beef has fixed Rs500 against Rs400 but it was already selling at Rs650. The DC has also increased the price of one-litre milk by Rs40, yogurt by Rs30 per kilogram and white channa by Rs10 per kilogram. Similarly, DC has fixed the price of 1-liter milk at Rs130 against Rs90 but it was already selling at Rs130, the yogurt price fixed at Rs140 against Rs110 but it was already selling at Rs140 in open market shops. The local administration

has also increased the prices of all pulses by Rs2 to Rs10 per kilogram.

The Deputy Commissioner has fixed the rate of one kilogram sugar at Rs88 but shops keepers in open markets are selling the commodity at Rs110. Majority of shopkeepers were not selling sugar. It seems that the local administration, Rawalpindi is unaware of the prices of daily consumable items like sugar, meat, pulses, firewood, coal, rice, milk, ‘atta’ and ‘roti’ sold in the open market.

The price of 100-gram ‘roti’ has been fixed at Rs7 and 120-gram ‘naan’ at Rs10 whereas ‘naanbais’ were selling a ‘roti’ at Rs10 and a ‘naan’ at Rs15 for the past six months, without government permission. The local administration did not fix the prices of ‘atta’ and ‘ghee’ and mentioned in notification that ‘atta’ prices are as per notified by the food department while ‘ghee’ will sell as per printed prices.

While a 20-kilogram ‘atta’ bag is being sold at different prices between Rs950 to Rs1250 and 1-kilogram ‘ghee’ is selling at Rs270 to Rs330.

The local administration fixed basmati rice at Rs150 while it is being sold from R190 to200 per kilogram, ‘daal channa’ is being sold at Rs170 instead of Rs150, ‘daal mong’ fixed price is Rs155 but it is being sold at Rs260 per kilogram, ‘daal masoor’ rate is Rs160 but it is being sold at Rs170, white chickpeas price is Rs145 while it is being sold at Rs170 per kilogram in the market. The local administration has fixed the price of ‘daal mash’ at Rs270 but it is being sold at Rs280.