Post-merger orientation workshop held

LANDIKOTAL: German non-profitable organisation GIZ Pakistan, in collaboration with the Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and KP Assembly, organised a three-day orientation workshop on local government system and parliamentary proceedings.
Iqbal Khan Wazir, Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with Inayatullah Wasim, special secretary LGE&RDD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Attaullah Khan, special secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, inaugurated the orientation workshop for MPAs at a local hotel in Islamabad the other day. The programme is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and co-financed by the European Union.
Twenty-three members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly (MPAs) from the merged areas and settled districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the event.