UET Peshawar professor gets award

PESHAWAR: A professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar has been given the ‘Association of Energy Engineers 2021 Regional Award’ under the Asia Subcontinent Region.

Prof Dr Mohammad Abdul Aziz Irfan played a pioneering role in promoting the concept of energy efficiency in Pakistan, said a press release.

He was conferred with the award in recognition of his services in the category, ‘Energy Professional Development’.

Prof Dr Irfan introduced the courses of Energy Efficiency and Energy Audits.

He established the “Centre for Industrial and Building Energy Audits.” at UET Peshawar.

The centre developed the first database of industrial energy consumption in the country. He is a certified energy manager and trainer.