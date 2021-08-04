Covid-19 positivity rate in Karachi still above 23 per cent

File photo

The Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 23.58 per cent in Karachi, where most of the treatment facilities remained filled with patients, as the infectious disease killed 12 more people in Sindh during the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,428 patients were under treatment at hospitals in the province. Of them, the condition of 1,240 patients was said to be critical, while 110 were on life support, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Tuesday. He maintained that 2,438 new cases emerged when 19,427 tests were conducted, and the positivity of cases stood at 12.5 per cent in the province.

Shah said 19,427 samples were tested, and 2,438 cases emerged, constituting a 12.5 per cent detection rate. So far 5,059,344 tests have been conducted, and 389,682 cases were diagnosed. Of them, 85.6 per cent or 333,650 patients have recovered, including 548 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently 49,963 patients were under treatment: 48,497 in home isolation, 1,428 at hospitals and 38 patients in isolation centres. He added that the condition of 1,240 patients was stated to be critical, including 110 shifted onto ventilators.

Of the 2,438 new cases, 1,845 have been detected in Karachi -- 523 in District East, 465 in District Central, 347 in District South, 263 in District Korangi, and 140 in District West. District Hyderabad reported 120 cases, 107 in District Malir, 53 in District Sujawal, 45 in District Sanghar, 39 in District Noushehro Feroz, 35 in District Mirpurkhas, 34 in District Jamshoro, 27 in District Tharparkar, 26 in District Tando Allahyar, 23 in District Badin, 21 in District Matiari, 19 in District Dadu and 17 in District Tando Mohammad Khan.