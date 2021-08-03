ANF catches two men with 134kg of drugs

The Anti-Narcotics Force on Monday claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle drugs and arrested two suspects.

According to a spokesperson for the force, the ANF Gulshan-e-Iqbal intercepted a Honda City car on a tip-off on Hub River Road and seized 104 kilograms of fine quality hashish and 30 kilograms of opium. The spokesperson said a case had been registered against two alleged smugglers, identified as Akbar Ali and Shirin Wiryani.