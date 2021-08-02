YouTube suspends Sky News

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sydney: YouTube said on Sunday it had barred Sky News Australia from uploading new content for one week, citing concerns about Covid-19 misinformation.
The move comes after a review of posts uploaded by the Rupert Murdoch-owned TV channel, which has a substantial online presence. "We have clear and established Covid-19 medical misinformation policies... to prevent the spread of Covid-19 misinformation that could cause real-world harm," a YouTube statement said.