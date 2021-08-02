PTI MPA says lockdown will hurt poor

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi has strongly condemned the lockdown in Sindh, saying that the Pakistan Peoples Party has proved its hostility towards Karachi by enforcing the lockdown.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said the Sindh government wanted to starve the poor by locking them in their homes. The severity of the lockdown would lead to economic massacre of the poor and traders, he lamented.

Terming the lockdown a royal decree, Qureshi said it meant to close the businesses of the city. "We fear that this lockdown will exacerbate the hunger crisis, which will directly affect the poor," he said.

The PTI leader said Karachi traders were opposed to the Sindh government's lockdown strategy. We should focus more on reducing the number of Covid-19 cases rather than locking the people up, he added.