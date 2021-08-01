Faisalabad reports one more corona death, 53 new cases

FAISALABAD: One more COVID-19 patient died in Faisalabad on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,157 in the district and 53 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said that 1,096 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period. He said that so far 20,605 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 369. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at the General Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 45 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 27 at the DHQ Hospital and four at the General Hospital, he said, adding that 157 patients were in home isolation.

HEAVY RAIN: Heavy rain lashed the city and surrounding areas on Saturday.

The rainwater inundated the low-lying areas while power outages were also reported in several areas. The downpour started at 9am and continued till 11am. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed that immediate steps should be taken for draining out rainwater from roads and low-lying areas of the city so that there would be no disruption in the normal life of the citizens. He issued the directions while checking the draining out of rainwater from different areas. The deputy commissioner went to Iqbal Stadium, Samundri Road, Allama Iqbal Colony, Narwala Road, Jail Road, Bashir Nizami Chowk, Abdul Rashid Ghazi Chowk, General Bus Stand, Abdullahpur, Satiana Road, Sir Syed Town, Dijkot Road, Samanabad, Jhang Road, Jinnah Colony, Guru Nanak Pura, Gulberg, Canal Road, Jaranwala Road, Ghulam Muhammadabad and other areas and instructed the Wasa officers to stay in the field during the rains and there should be no obstruction in the discharge of rainwater. He said that the city should be kept clean and dry during the rains in order to meet the expectations of the citizens.

He said that the departments concerned should work in a coordinated manner to provide relief to the people. The deputy commissioner also asked the chief traffic officer to issue special instructions to the traffic staff to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

DILKASH LYALLPUR PROJECT: Walled City Authority (WCA) Lahore Director General (DG) Kamran Lashari on Saturday visited Faisalabad for inspection of historical buildings and other heritages.

He inspected District Council, old buildings of Pakistan Model School Kutchery Bazaar, Allama Iqbal Library, Clock Tower, heritage shops and other historical and memorable buildings and sites along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and other officers. Different proposals regarding preservation, rehabilitation and restoration of original shape of historical old buildings came under discussion. The DG Walled City Authority said that under the WCA four cities of the province, including Faisalabad, would be made ‘Dilkash cities’ and funds had also been earmarked for the purpose. The deputy commissioner said that work on construction, restoration, protection and decoration of various buildings and monuments of cultural and historical heritages was being carried out through integrated planning. He said that the participation of industrialists and cultural heritage-loving citizens was commendable.

CORONA VACCINATION: As many as 40,906 more people were vaccinated here on Saturday. District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed informed that till now 1,034,557 general public and healthcare workers had been administered corona vaccine at 37 centres and camps. He said that the process of vaccination of citizens in corona vaccination centres and mobile camps was underway. He said that 40,734 general public and 172 healthcare workers had been vaccinated yesterday out of which 36,702 general public had been given the first dose.