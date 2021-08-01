Dos and don’ts in lockdown explained

LAHORE : Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Sarah Aslam has highlighted details of August lockdown as per the government recommendations. Under the extension of lockdown orders dated on June 30th, 2021, the lockdown will be implemented immediately and first instructions will remain in effect until further instructions from the NCOC.

During this lockdown, she said, all business centres will be closed until 10pm. Further all government and private offices can work with 100pc staff as usual. According to P&SHD, Sunday shall be observed as a closed day except for all pharmacies, medical stores, health centres, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, Tandoors, bakeries, dairy shops, food takeaways, e-commerce, courier postal services, gas, water and electricity offices, cellular companies, auto-workshops, oil depots and markets including all kinds of Mandis will be allowed to work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. P&SHD secretary said the indoor and outdoor dining will continue until 11:59 with 50pc occupancy rate while indoor dining will be for vaccinated people only. Restaurant management will also be required to vaccinate staff. Further indoor/ outdoor weddings shall be allowed for vaccinated people only with maximum limit of 200 for indoor and 400 for outdoor weddings. Wedding hall management will be responsible for vaccination of staff and compliance of SOPs.

She said that all cinema halls will be allowed to serve only vaccinated people till 1am midnight. Sarah Aslam instructed gymnasiums to remain open, however, only vaccinated people can come to the gym for exercise while owners will be responsible for keeping vaccinated staff. All tourist destinations across the province are allowed to operate in accordance with SOPs. Only vaccinated people and people under the age of 30 will be allowed to visit the shrines.

She said all entertainment centres can operate with 50pc occupancy rate. Furthermore she said that there will be a complete ban on all types of contact sports such as martial arts, Kabaddi and rugby. Cultural festivals and gatherings will also be completely banned. She said that all public transportation including train service will be allowed to run with a capacity of 70pc however freight cars, ambulances, medical vehicles are exempted. Sectors of industry and agriculture will also be exempted. The secretary assures that the district administration and the police will work together to ensure the implementation of these SOPs.