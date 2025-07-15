Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarter. — PCB website

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday introduced a historic three-tier departmental structure for the 2025-26 season, which will run from August 2025 to May 2026.

The revamped system will feature over 40 departments from across Pakistan, categorised into Grade-I, Grade-II, and the newly introduced Grade-III tiers.

The new framework, which marks an expansion from the previous two-tier system, aims to inject greater competitiveness and establish clear promotion and relegation pathways within the country's departmental cricket.

With the three-tier system, the PCB aims to broaden the base of competitive cricket and provide diverse match experiences to players across various formats, including first-class, List A, three-day, and two-day competitions.

Teams in Grade-III will compete in two-day matches scheduled for March and April 2026. These teams have been selected based on their standings in the 2024-25 President's Trophy Grade-II tournament.

The top two Grade-III sides will earn promotion, while the bottom two Grade-II teams will be relegated to the third tier.

A total of 12 teams have qualified for the President's Trophy Grade-II based on their performance last season. They will be joined by two relegated sides from Grade-I, forming a 14-team competition.

The PCB is also encouraging departments to form women's teams to support and expand the women's domestic cricket structure. Further details are expected to be announced soon.

Director of Domestic Cricket Operations, Abdullah Khurram Niazi, emphasised the significance of departmental cricket in the country's domestic structure, highlighting its consistent role in nurturing and promoting cricketing talent.

"The departmental cricket has become the bedrock of our domestic cricket season for the third year straight. The PCB is proud and highly appreciates the efforts of more than 40 departments in helping Pakistan cricket grow by investing in talent and taking part in the domestic cricket season.

"We have incentivised the departmental cricket by dividing it into three tiers and creating a highly competitive structure for all the teams, which will surely lead to enhancing the quality of our domestic cricket.

"I eagerly look forward to seeing more than 400 players deservingly taking part in our domestic season representing various departments as we strive for the betterment and growth of cricket on the domestic front."

Grade-II Teams:

Ahmed Glass, Ghani Institute, JDW Sugar Mills, Kingsmen, MIT Solutions, PAF, PHA Rawalpindi, Port Qasim, Railways, Sardar Group, Vital Tea, Wing 999 Sports, along with HEC and Eshaal Associates (relegated from Grade-I).

The President's Trophy Grade-II, a three-day tournament, will run from March to May 2026. The winner will be promoted to the first-class and List A departmental tournaments in the following season.

The PCB also plans to introduce a 50-over competition for Grade-II teams next year.

The domestic season will begin with the 50-over President's Cup in November and December, following the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. This Grade-I List A event will feature 31 matches.

President's Cup Participants (Grade-I):

Ghani Glass, Khan Research Laboratories, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, Pakistan Television, Sahir Associates, State Bank of Pakistan, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, and Water and Power Development Authority.

After the one-day event, the same teams will participate in the President's Trophy (First-Class) tournament, a 29-match competition concluding in January 2026.

The bottom two teams will be relegated, with the top two from Grade-II replacing them next season, ensuring a competitive pipeline across all levels.