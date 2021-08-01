Sindh govt eases some lockdown restrictions through amended order

The Sindh home department, acting on directives from the provincial government, has made changes in the July 30, 2021, lockdown order, lifting the ban from motorcycle-pillion riding.

The amended lockdown order reads, “The home department, government of Sindh order dated July 30, 2021 is hereby further amended and modified to the extent as mentioned below.

“The restriction of closing time for selected essential services from 6pm to 6am imposed vide aforesaid order dated July 30, 2021 shall not be applicable to dairy, milk shops and bakery shops and carriage vehicles for dairy products, milk.

Similarly, home delivery from restaurants as well as under E-commerce shall be exempted from the restriction of the timings, provided that the entire staff working at dairy and milk shops and those commuting through carriage vehicles and delivery vehicles shall be fully vaccinated, carrying vaccination cards for inspection by the law enforcement personnel.”

The new order says: “Restriction of pillion riding is waived off. The industrial

establishments and premises other than export-oriented industry and related with the manufacture and production of essential services may also be made functional provided that the owner, CEO, officer incharge shall produce evidence to the concerned deputy commissioner of the entire management, staff, workers having been fully vaccinated (persons with legitimate medical excuse are exempted), and obtain permission from the deputy commissioner for the opening of the concerned industrial unit.

“Fertilizer, pesticide shops, warehouses, godowns are exempted from the application of the aforesaid order provided that the entire staff working at these premises is fully vaccinated, and such certificate is displayed at a conspicuous place by the owner and manager.”

According to the amended notification: “Small public transport viz taxi, cab, rickshaw, Qingqi etc. may ply within the city limits. However, these vehicles shall not carry passengers more than their prescribed capacity.

“Large public transport viz buses, mini-buses and wagons may ply within the city limits for public transportation exclusively and only to and from the designated vaccination centres.

The owner and manager shall obtain a temporary revised route permit to that effect from the concerned authorities of the Transport and Mass Transit Department, government of Sindh, who shall issue such route permit in consultation with the concerned authorities of the health department, government of Sindh.

“Moreover, these public transport vehicles shall not carry passengers more than 50 per cent of their prescribed capacity.

Provided further that the entire staff of such vehicles shall be fully vaccinated carrying vaccination cards with them.

The restriction of not carrying more than two persons in private vehicles is waived-off. However, the number of passengers in the said vehicles is restricted to the prescribed capacity of the vehicle concerned.”