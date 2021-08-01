KP govt to establish nursing college in Upper Dir

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has decided to establish a nursing college in Upper Dir and directed the authorities concerned to submit final proposals in this regard.

He issued the directive while chairing a progress review meeting of the Health Department here, said a handout. The meeting reviewed the progress so far made on the ongoing projects and various matters related to start practical work on the new projects.

The chief minister said that the establishment of a nursing college was necessary keeping in view the requirement of the population of the region.

“The establishment of college in Dir will facilitate the aspiring nursing students belonging to Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir and Bajaur districts,” he said. He also directed the officials of the health department to ensure the clearance of all new projects of the health sector reflected in the current Annual Development Programme (ADP) from the forum concerned by October this year.

The chief minister said that it was imperative to strengthen the tehsil headquarters hospitals to ensure the provision of free-medical treatment facilities to the people of far-flung areas under the Health-Card-Plus-Scheme.

Mahmood Khan also directed the Health Department officials to prepare SNEs as soon as possible to create new posts in these hospitals to address the shortage of doctors and other medical staff.

The chief minister also directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to ensure the timely completion of the ongoing development projects in the health sector. He directed the health department officials to complete the procurement of medical equipment for the newly-established Fountain House Peshawar as soon as possible.