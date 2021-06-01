Low profile operation may get results in Katcha area, says DIGP Jiskani

SUKKUR: DIGP Rakshan at Kharan Balochistan Javed Sonharo Jiskani, who had served as SSP in more than 10 districts of Sindh, including Shikarpur, claimed to have eliminated more than 40 dacoits in 2014, recovered 38 abducted persons, removed no-go areas and maintained law and order situation.

While talking to The News, he said in recognition of his services, the Sindh government had recommended him for PPM and Sitara-e-Imtiaz medals. He said the police operations just helped clean the area temporarily, establishing police camps for stationing police inside the area could be costly, risky and would bear no fruits. He said personally he thought that the operations caused collateral damages, including women, children and others, adding that such damages may also cause people to act as anti-state and anti police agents.

Javed Sonharo Jiskani said not a single dacoit was killed during the operation, saying if someone would review the history of police operations against the Katcha criminals in Sindh, he could easily find that all the operations ended in smoke. He suggested that the intelligence-based targeted and low-profile operations could produce better results and create lesser disturbances. He said almost hit and run based operations give more results, saying that the selected police officials having good knowledge of the Katcha area, who could also be experts in using sophisticated weapons, should be tasked to penetrate the dacoit gangs and carry out missions clearly.