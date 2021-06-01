Chitral traders’ interim office-bearers rejected

CHITRAL: Trader Union president Shabbir Ahmad Khan has rejected the appointment of Habib Hussain Mughal as acting president and termed it a violation of the constitution of the union.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, Shabbir Ahmad along with executive committee members Abdil Jalil, Sheikh Salahuddin, Sher Hakim, Ijaz and others said that those who had named interim office-bearers had no support from the traders.They said that they were elected for five years under the set rules of the union and would resist unconstitutional acts of some elements in the trader community.