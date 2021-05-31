PHF boss likely to meet Sindh CM this week

KARACHI: The PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokar is likely to visit Karachi this week and meet Sindh Chief Minster Murad Ali Shah to finalise the details of reconstruction of Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, ‘The News’ learnt on Sunday.

Informed sources said that PHF has finally decided to go for the reconstruction of the stadium. The hockey stadium’s some parts are in very poor condition, especially the seating area for spectators, which is about to collapse.

Sindh government is expected to provide funds for PHF.

Last year monsoon rains damaged the stadium when stormwater entered the hockey field. There was knee-level water accumulated in the stadium for some days due to its poor drainage system.

Sources said that PHF president would also meet the officers of Army, which is helping PHF in the reconstruction.

PHF last year resolved the issue of the lease of Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium, which had been pending for a long time.

Sources said that the stadium would be completely modernised, with all facilities. It is hoped that a tartan track for athletes will also be laid around the hockey field. It will boost the earning of the stadium as hundreds of private education centres want to organise their athletics competitions there.

Sources further said that all its shops, offices and warehouses would also be constructed anew.

Meanwhile, PHF has not received NCOC nod to organise the training camp of Pakistan junior hockey team.

The junior hockey players these days are in their hometowns, doing physical training and individual hockey skills training. The Junior hockey team will participate in Junior Asia Cup 2021, which has been postponed twice and its new schedule is yet to be announced by Asian Hockey Federation.

Sources said that if Junior Asia Cup was further delayed PHF would try to arrange some matches with some Asian team, either in Pakistan or abroad. PHF is seeking help from AHF in this regard.