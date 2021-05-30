Elders oppose Peshawar Police deployment in Bara

BARA: The Shalobar Qaumi Council has asked the government not to deploy the Peshawar Police cops here.

Shalobar Qaumi Council chairman Abdul Ghani Afridi, Vice-Chairman Zubair Afridi, Khalil Afridi and elders made the demand at a meeting.

They said they would never allow deployment of the Peshawar police in Bara. Station House Officer Bara Amjad Afridi was also present.

Amjad Afridi said he had informed the district police officer about the concerns of the local people about the deployment of Peshawar Police in Bara.

The elders said the government did not honour the pledges made with the tribal people at the time of merger. He said that the use of ice drugs had increased among the local youth.

“We will take action against drug peddlers in accordance with local traditions if the police fail to do so,” Abdul Ghani warned.

To this, the SHO said the cooperation of the local people was essential for solving their problems. He assured the local elders that the police would spare no effort to take action against the drug pushers. However, he said the people should share information about the drug peddlers with the police.