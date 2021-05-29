Importance of CPEC project highlighted

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised a webinar “CPEC: Regional Dynamics”.

According to a press release, CSAS Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, Chairperson Department of Political Science LCWU Dr Qamar Fatima, faculty members and MPhil/ PhD scholars attended the online seminar. In her address, Dr Qamar Fatima highlighted the importance of this mega project and brought the role of Indian intelligentsia in her discussion. She said that Indian intelligentsia had adopted a negative role regarding CPEC. She said the issue of Gilgit-Baltistan’s constitutional status along with other questions on viability of the CPEC were raised and propagated by Indian media and analysts. An all-inclusive framework and culture of cooperation was needed for regional progress in South Asia, she added.