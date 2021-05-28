4 militants killed in Quetta shootout

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: Pakistani security forces on Thursday shot and killed four members of Taliban in a shootout, a spokesman for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said.
The fighting took place on the outskirts of Quetta, according to the CTD. The militants were from the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan.
Acting on intelligence, officers seised explosives and weapons, the department said in a statement. The four, who were involved in multiple attacks in the past on security forces and civilians, were planning an attack on an important installation, it said.