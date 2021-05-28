Mian Aslam for transparency in uplift works

LAHORE:Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal asked for ensuring transparency in development work of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and M Company (FIEDMC) and timely achieving of set targets.

The minister chairing a departmental meeting at civil secretariat here on Thursday to review matters pertaining to FIEDMC expressed displeasure on charges of non-transparency in some matters relating to FIEDMC.

He observed that the vision of PM Imran Khan-led government to increase job opportunities by promoting industries and the government is duty-bound to facilitate the industrialists for setting up industrial units in industrial estates.

He directed the FIEDMC to follow government instructions for accelerating the industrialisation process in the province as the new investment will alleviate poverty by providing more jobs to the needy youth.

Earlier, FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq briefed the minister on infrastructural development in industrial estates. Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid, CEO PBIT Dr Arfa Iqbal, Addl Secretary Industries Department, Economic Adviser and FIEDMC officials attended the meeting.