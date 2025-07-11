New pollen-blocking 'molecular shield' could revolutionise hay fever treatment

This representational image shows a person experiencing allergy symptoms. — Unsplash

Researchers at the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University have developed a pioneering nasal treatment for hay fever that functions as a "molecular shield," potentially offering significant relief to allergy sufferers without the common side effects associated with standard medication.

The breakthrough, led by Kaissar Tabynov and his team of researchers, targets the root cause of hay fever — an allergic reaction triggered when pollen attaches to IgE antibodies in the nose, mouth, and eyes, causing inflammation, sneezing, and itching.

While conventional treatments like antihistamines and steroids aim to reduce inflammation, they often prove ineffective and can cause undesirable drowsiness.

In search of a more effective alternative, Tabynov's team collected blood samples from mice. They successfully extracted a specific antibody that binds to the main allergen found in mugwort pollen, a common trigger of hay fever, New Scientist reported.

In tests, this binding prevented attachment between the allergen and IgE antibodies. "It acts like a molecular shield," explains Tabynov.

A week later, the team administered a small droplet of liquid containing the pollen-blocking antibody into the noses of half the mice, repeating the process thrice over five days.

The remaining mice received saline solution instead. An hour later, mice were exposed to mugwort pollen at concentrations similar to those encountered by people with hay fever, says New Scientist.

Following the final dose, the mice treated with the antibody rubbed their noses an average of 12 times over five minutes, compared with 92 times in the saline group.

Images confirmed that inflammation inside the nose has reduced and showed effects beyond the nasal passages, suggesting deeper protection. "Our study is the first to demonstrate that an allergen-specific monoclonal antibody can be applied intranasally to achieve both local and systemic protection," said Tabynov.

The treatment will not produce the adverse effects commonly associated with oral hay fever medication, as it targets the allergen’s entry point directly, claims the team.

"This study is an important milestone, highlighting the potential of intranasal therapies for allergic rhinitis [hay fever]," said Sayantani Sindher of Stanford University.

Tabynov noted that success in mice doesn’t guarantee the same results in humans. The antibody will need to be modified to ensure it's suitable for human use. If development proceeds smoothly, the team aims to begin human trials in the next three years.