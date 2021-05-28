TPL Partners with NOWPDP to Launch Pehchaan

KARACHI: TPL Corp, a technology driven conglomerate with investments across Life and General Insurance, Real Estate, Security, Asset Tracking, Navigation , Mapping and several technology startups has partnered with NOWPDP, a non-governmental organization promoting the noble cause of inclusion and empowerment of the differently abled.

The Empowerment Program named Pehchaan, is in line with TPL’s mission to create a more inclusive and diverse workplace. The aim is to reduce inequality and ensure that everyone gets a fair chance when competing for positions in the organization, regardless of their basis of ability, gender, race, color, age, religion or national origin. The Company firmly believes that a diverse working environment is key to building high performance teams.

To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held at TPL’s head office located at Centrepoint, Karachi recently. Nader Nawaz, Group Head, HR & Administration represented TPL Corp and Muneeba Haroon, Director Operations represented NOWPDP.***