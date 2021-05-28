TPL Partners with NOWPDP to Launch Pehchaan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: TPL Corp, a technology driven conglomerate with investments across Life and General Insurance, Real Estate, Security, Asset Tracking, Navigation , Mapping and several technology startups has partnered with NOWPDP, a non-governmental organization promoting the noble cause of inclusion and empowerment of the differently abled.
The Empowerment Program named Pehchaan, is in line with TPL’s mission to create a more inclusive and diverse workplace. The aim is to reduce inequality and ensure that everyone gets a fair chance when competing for positions in the organization, regardless of their basis of ability, gender, race, color, age, religion or national origin. The Company firmly believes that a diverse working environment is key to building high performance teams.
To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held at TPL’s head office located at Centrepoint, Karachi recently. Nader Nawaz, Group Head, HR & Administration represented TPL Corp and Muneeba Haroon, Director Operations represented NOWPDP.***