Cop martyred in Charsadda encounter

CHARSADDA: A cop of the Elite force was martyred in an exchange of fire during a raid in the limits of Parang Police Station on Tuesday.

Sources said that one Shoaib Khan had registered a case at Parang Police Station against two brothers identified as Ashfaq and Shahoor alias Saur under sections 506/452/337 on May 22 last.

They said that the complainant had accused the two of intruding into his home and beating him severely.

The police along with personnel of Elite force raided the home of the accused to arrest them.

However, the accused opened fire on the raiding party, which was retaliated by the police.

A cop of the Elite force identified as Hassan Zaib and one accused Shahoor alias Saur sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

They were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Charsadda, but the cop was then referred to a hospital in Peshawar where he succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after the incident, District Police Officer Zaibullah Khan, on the directives of deputy inspector general of police, Mardan, suspended the Station House Officer Parang Police Station and shunted him to the police lines.