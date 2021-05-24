Water shortage: IRSA asks Sindh to ensure proper utilisation of available supplies

LAHORE: Amid severe shortage of water, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has asked the Sindh government to ensure proper utilisation of available river flows through accurate reporting of losses coupled with diverting below-Kotri releases for irrigation purposes.

In a letter written by the director operations, IRSA, to the secretary Irrigation, Sindh, on May 22, 2021, it was noted that 52,000 acre feet of water was still being released below Kotri-Barrage into sea during April 1, 2021 to May 22, 2021 despite Sindh's agitation for water shortage in canals. Moreover, he stated that as many as 50 percent water losses between Sukkur and Kotri barrages are being reported by the provincial Irrigation Department, which is significantly on the higher side, and thereby depriving the farmers of their rightful share.

"Despite repeated requests from IRSA, water is still escaping below-Kotri Barrage without considering the fact that Sindh is continuously agitating for water shortages in Kotri canals. During the period April 01 to May 22, 2021, the water escapages below Kotri Barrage are recorded at 0.052 MAF (52,000 Acre Feet), as per PID, Sindh," said the director operation in a letter titled Losses/Escapages below-Kotri Barrage.

He stated that since May 14, 2021 downstream Sukkur releases are 16,000 cusecs plus but upstream Kotri flows are reported at 8,000 plus cusecs, which resulted in a water conveyance loss of about 50 percent en route, which is not only depriving the farmers community from their rightful share but may also create disparity in the Water Accounts updated on 10-daily basis.

Therefore, IRSA official requested that besides controlling the escapages below the Kori Barrage, Sindh should investigate the matter of 50 percent water losses between Sukkur-Kotri reach and report to IRSA for better management of the available resource.

As reported earlier by The News about a month back, IRSA, the premium water regulatory forum, initiated the process of revising upward estimates of water shortage for Kharif season 2021 from 10 percent against average uses as high as 18 percent after witnessing prolonged dip in river flows. If the present cycle of extremely low water inflow continues, the water availability situation may further worsen, cautioned an official.

Following unusual cold waves in the catchment areas of major rivers during early-summer season, snow-melting process has been curtailed, reducing river flows considerably. Hence, IRSA management has to reassess water availability forecast downward primarily for early Kharif season.

Since mid-April this year, an alarming trend of low river inflows has been witnessed on most of the days if compared with average corresponding flows of the last 10 years, sparking fear about its adverse effect on sowing of summer cash crops.

Dwindling water flows are feared to have negative consequences on cotton, paddy and other seasonal crops coupled with orchids and seasonal vegetables apart from putting a big question mark over filling of major water reservoirs. On the back of reduced inflows at Indus River, the Tarbela Dam may almost touch dead level again during the ongoing season in a few days in addition to Mangla Dam recording unprecedented low levels in the month of May if present downward trend in river flows sustained further at lower side, warned an official.

According to daily water report issued by Water & Power Development Authority (Wapda) on May 23, 2021, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela and Mangla along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Sunday is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 56,200 cusecs and Outflows 70,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 36,200 cusecs and Outflows 36,200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 53,600 cusecs and Outflows 58,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 28,800 cusecs and Outflows 7,400 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 101,100 cusecs and Outflows 93,600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows 111,800 cusecs and Outflows 98,000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 84,000 cusecs and Outflows 73,400 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 12,200 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 59,600 cusecs and Outflows 48,000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 44,400 cusecs and Outflows 16,700 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 8,600 cusecs and Outflows 500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1,392 feet, present level 1,402.45 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage today 0.115 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla: Minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1,111.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage today 0.589 MAF.