Dr. Muhammad Uzair’s death anniversary held in Karachi

KARACHI: Second Anniversary of Dr. Muhammad Uzair, renowned economist and scholar who passed away on 21st May 2019 at the age of 90 was held at Karachi.

Dr. Muhammad Uzair is widely regarded as the pioneer of interest free banking and author of several books and articles on a wide range of subjects. He was associated with education, finance and banking sectors. He was amongst the pioneers of IBA.

In the finance and banking sector, he headed IACP and served banks DFIs at senior management positions. He also served as Additional Secretary to the Ministry of FinanceDr. Muhammad Uzair was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his services to the betterment of the society.****