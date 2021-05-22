Relief for inferno affectees demanded

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) MPA Sardar Hussain Babak has said fire in the mountainous area between Swabi and Buner districts caused loss worth millions of rupees.

In a statement, he said the inferno was brought under control by the firefighters with the help of security forces and people after 40 hours of efforts.

He demanded a relief package for people of a mountainous area between Swabi and Buner districts due to a recent inferno.

The lawmaker said that the fire caused loss worth millions of rupees to the forested area.

He also demanded the government to ensure availability of the required machinery to handle such emergency situations in the future.