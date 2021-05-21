100pc wheat target achieved, says Aleem

LAHORE:The Punjab government has achieved 100 percent target of 3.5 million metric tons of wheat procurement in the province while 110 percent "bardana" has also been distributed so far. Expressing satisfaction over this important achievement, Senior & Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan commended the entire team of Food Department and appreciated efforts of the district administration all over Punjab. He said that for the first time in history, 100 percent target of wheat procurement had been achieved within the stipulated time for which officers of all departments concerned deserve appreciation. Senior & Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further said that best arrangements were made for the farmers at the wheat procurement centres across the province and therefore no complaint was received regarding the distribution of "bardana" and payment of wheat price. The minister said that from all the districts wheat procurement reports were received on daily basis to monitor the standard.

Aleem Khan said that due to personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the price of wheat increased by a record Rs400 per mound and unlike in the past, the present government has taken practical steps for the welfare of the farmers. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision was that if our farmer was prosperous then Pakistan would be prosperous too. Therefore, the best agricultural policy was adopted under his leadership this year which resulted positively, he further said. Senior & Punjab Food Minister expressed these views in the tweet that so far 28.75 million metric tons of wheat had been produced in the province which was expected to meet the needs of the people of the Punjab and InSha Allah there would be no shortage of wheat or flour during the current year, he concluded.